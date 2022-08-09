Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) Five persons, including four minors, were arrested for allegedly robbing over Rs 1 lakh from a liquor store in sector 7 area, police said here on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

According to the complaint filed by the store supervisor Rahul, a resident of village Gadoli, he was standing outside the store when a group of around 12 people entered the store and created a ruckus.

"They thrashed two salesmen with sticks and also robbed bottles of liquor. One of them threatened salesmen and robbed Rs 1.40 lakhs. They also threatened to kill me and fled away from the store and when moved to police," he added.

The entire act was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the store.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and police nabbed five.

"In the preliminary investigation it is revealed that a fight broke out between the accused and liquor store supervisor in the morning and the accused attacked in the late night. We are questioning the accused and others will be nabbed soon," said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of sector 9A police station.

