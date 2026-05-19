India News | Five, Including Police Constable Taken into Custody in Relation to Threatening Businessman, Demanding Rs 1 Cr in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Indore Crime Branch has taken five people, including a police constable into their custody in connection with an allegedly threatening a businessman and demanded Rs 1 crore from him to continue his business, a police officer said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said, a complainant, identified as Hitendra Singh Thakur, approached the crime branch police and informed them about receiving threat to life and extortion demand of Rs 1 crore.

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"A businessman named Hitendra Singh Thakur approached the crime branch and informed he was basically involved in liquor business and later ventured into real estate business. During this, he came in contact with Alka Dixit for a partnership in a land deal. Alka further introduced him to Lakhan Singh from Pithampur, and they proposed a partnership. A few days later, it came to light Alka Dixit had a criminal history involving 16-17 offenses, including fraud," Tripathi said.

Upon learning about the criminal history, Hitendra refused to partner with her, resulting in receiving threats from her, he said.

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"Hitendra was chased and threatened that if he did not partner with her, then he would have to pay Rs 1 crore in order to continue his business. Alka Dixit was along with her son Jaideep Dixit, and Lakhan Singh. They threatened to harm him and release alleged compromising photos and videos. They just claimed but did not show any photo or video at the site," the officer said.

He added that one more accused, Shweta Jain was also involved in the matter who was conspiring along with Alka Dixit. She has been taken into custody from Bhopal and will be questioned along with her background check.

"A police officer, Vinod Sharma, was in contact with these accused and involved in conversation with these accused. As his connection was found, he is being questioned and if found guilty, action will be taken against him as well. So far, five accused have been taken into custody under sections related to conspiracy and extortion," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

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