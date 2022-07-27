Amritsar, Jul 27 (PTI) Five kilogram of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan was seized here on Wednesday, police said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said police recovered heroin packets from a school, located close to the Indo-Pak border.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Price Rise Likely To Be Discussed Early Next Week in Rajya Sabha, Say Sources.

Various police teams are working to trace the smugglers who were supposed to retrieve the consignment, sent from Pakistan, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)