Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Five children suffered serious burns in Ganga Darvaza locality under Kayamganj Kotwali area here on Thursday while playing with the explosive powder extracted from crackers, said police.

The children in the five to eight years of the age group were playing with firecrackers collected from an old deserted building near their house, said police.

The children extracted the explosive powders from the crackers and put it on fire, resulting in an explosion seriously injuring all five of them, the police said.

After the mishap, they were rushed to Kayamganj Community Health Centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the Lohia Hospital in a serious condition, police added.

