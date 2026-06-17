India News | Five Killed After Bus Collides with Truck on Vadodara-Halol Road in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a bus carrying around 45 passengers collided with a truck near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol Road in Gujarat early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Arvind Solanki, Sarpanch of Kotambi village, said the accident took place in the early hours of the day and claimed five lives on the spot.

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"Early this morning, there was an accident between a bus and a truck. There were 45 people inside the bus. But five people died on the spot. A team of NDRF and police came here. There were ten ambulances... Such accidents happen a lot, but this was a very serious accident," Solanki told ANI.

He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations. Around ten ambulances were deployed to shift the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

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Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured are awaited. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)