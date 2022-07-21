Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased' family members.

He also appealed to people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms.

Also Read | Presidential Election Results 2022: Delhi BJP Plans 'Abhinandan Yatra' Led by JP Nadda After Counting of Votes for Presidential Poll.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "The death of 5 people is sad due to lightning in 5 districts of the state. An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, and stay safe."

According to the press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms.

Also Read | NEET Innerwear Row: Kerala Police Arrest 5 Women, NTA Panel To Reach Spot.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20 and 21.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 20th and 21st; Jharkhand on 23rd July 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th and over Odisha during 22nd-24th July 2022," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)