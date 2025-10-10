Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): An explosion that caused a house to collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday evening killed five people, including three children, officials said. A probe into the incident is underway.

The incident occurred in a village under the Purakalandar police station area.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said preliminary findings suggested that the blast, which caused the house to collapse, was likely triggered by a gas cylinder or a pressure cooker.

"...We received information about an explosion and the collapse of a house's roof at around 7:15 pm. Local police and first responders immediately arrived at the spot and began clearing the debris and evacuating the victims. After the debris was removed, a total of five people were taken to the district hospital. All five were declared dead on arrival," DM Funde told ANI.

He added that no trace of gunpowder or firecrackers had been found at the site.

"The site has been cleared of all debris and searched. Prima facie, it appears to be a cylinder or cooker blast, as both have been found at the location. No trace of gunpowder or firecrackers has been found at the spot," he said.

Ayodhya Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the house, located in the Pura Kalandar area and belonging to one Pappu Gupta, collapsed following the explosion.

He said police, SDRF, forensic, and dog squad teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. "Information was received from the Pura Kalandar area that the roof of Pappu Gupta's house, located outside the village in the middle of the fields, had collapsed after a loud explosion. Police and administration teams, along with SDRF, BDDS, forensic, and fire officers, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation," Grover told ANI.

"Five people were sent to the district hospital, where they were declared dead... During the excavation, a large quantity of damaged kitchen utensils was found under the debris. The entire area, including the nearby fields, has been searched. All teams have collected evidence, and further action is underway," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief work.

He also instructed that the injured be provided with immediate medical care. (ANI)

