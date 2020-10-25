Wanaparthy (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Five people died and two others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed following heavy rains here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Gopalpet Police, on Saturday night, 10 members of two families gathered at Narsimhaiah's residence for observing one-year death anniversary. Nine of them slept inside the residence and one person slept outside.

Today in the wee hours, the roof of the residence collapsed due to heavy rains and crushed five members to death including two teenagers.

Four others were rescued by the villagers in which two members received injuries and they were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Bodies have been shifted to the morgue for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further probe is on. (ANI)

