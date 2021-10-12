Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) have been killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in twin villages of Shopian; Tulran and Feeripora two anti-terrorist operations were carried out resulting in the elimination of five terrorists. The killed terrorists include terrorist Mukhtar Shah, who was involved in the targeted killing of a non-local vendor at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar," The official statement said.

The police launched a joint cordon and search operations in the said areas.

During the search operation at Tulran, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender; instead, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter, informed the Police.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Danish Hussain Dar resident of Ray Kapren Shopian, Yawar Hussain Naikoo resident of Pahlipora, and Mukhtar Ahmed Shah resident of Sindbal, Ganderbal.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and remained part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Meanwhile, the search operation at Feeripora Shopian also remained suspended throughout the night and resumed in the wee hours. At about 1000hrs, contact was established with the hiding terrorists and they were given ample opportunities to surrender.

However, they started firing indiscriminately at the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Ubaid Ahmad Dar resident of Ray Kapren and Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo resident of Braripora. As per police records, both the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and involved in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams working with great synergy and coordination on the ground for carrying out anti-terrorist operations in a professional manner without collateral damage. It is pertinent to mention that 2 cases out of 04 recent terror cases of target killings in Srinagar and Bandipora stand solved by the elimination of the involved terrorists. (ANI)

