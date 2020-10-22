Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): A five-member team from the central government will inspect the impact of the floods in Telangana on Thursday and Friday, based on which, arrangement for relief will be made, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media while inspecting the flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, Reddy said, "Thousands and lakhs of households have been affected by the floods caused by incessant rain. People's properties, food, and other possessions have been destroyed. Today and tomorrow, a five-member team from the central government will assess the damage and send a report to the Centre. Relief and assistance will be given based on the report."

"Until then, the state government must take all the necessary steps and utilise the SDRF (State Disaster Relief Funds) which can be reimbursed by the central government later," he added. Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration informed on Monday. (ANI)

