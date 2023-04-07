New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Five men, four of them history sheeters, were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery showroom at gunpoint in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh, 26, Paramjeet, 26, Abhishek, 22, Raunak, 24, and Rajat, 23, all residents of Rohtak district in Haryana, they said.

Four of the five arrested had robbed a jewellery showroom of gold and silver ornaments, along with some cash, in Nangloi on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, police got information that Paramjeet would be coming to Mundka. A trap was laid and police intercepted a scooter on Rohtak road and nabbed Nitesh, Paramjeet, and Abhishek, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

At their instance, Raunak and Rajat were also arrested, the DCP said.

Paramjeet revealed that he, along with his associates Rounak, Rajat, and Ballu, had hatched the conspiracy to rob the jewellery shop in Nangloi area.

Rajat, who works as a sweeper in Nangloi, had identified the jewellery shop for it did not have any armed guard, they said. Rajat and Ballu arranged weapons to threaten the staff there.

Four of the five accused went to the jewellery store on two scooters, held the store staff at gunpoint, and robbed the store, police said.

When their antecedents were checked, Paramjeet was found involved in one robbery case, and Raunak and Rajat in two cases each of Arms Act in Haryana, police said.

Nitesh was found involved, along with four of his other associates, in the murder of a traffic constable, Dinesh Kumar, in 2018 in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. All five accused are out on bail, police said.

Four country-made pistols, eight live cartridges, two scooters, gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 28,000 cash were recovered from their possession, they added.

