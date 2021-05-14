By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a tragic COVID-19 case involving a small child, five-month-old Pari succumbed to the disease in the national capital on Wednesday.

Her father Prahlad said the infant was initially being treated with local medicines and was later taken to a hospital where the family found that she was COVID positive.

He said doctors told them after medical examination that lungs of the small child were severely infected with the virus.

The distressed father told ANI that her daughter was on a ventilator for six days and she took her last breath on Wednesday during treatment.

Pari has an elder brother who is three years old and the young child keeps has been asking about his sister.

"My son keeps asking about Pari but he still does not know that she will not come back now," Prahlad said with tears in his eyes.

The family resides in Bhopura near Seemapuri.

The last rites of Pari were performed at Seemapuri crematorium with the help of Jitendra Singh Shunty, founder of a social service organisation Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal.

Jitendra Singh, an ex-MLA from Shahdara, along with his social service team, tracks people who die via social media posts of their relatives and reaches out to the families. He has been sleeping in his car for the past few weeks as a precaution against COVID-19.

Singh has set up an office at Seemapuri crematorium, from where he coordinates with volunteers of his organisation.

Delhi reported 77,717 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

