Dehradun, Aug 10 (PTI) Five more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand on Monday taking the death toll to 134 while the infection tally in the state rose to 10,021 with 389 more people testing positive for the disease.

Two COVID-19 patients died each in AIIMS, Rishikesh and Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital while one succumbed to the disease at SMI hospital, Dehradun, a state Health Department bulletin said.

A total of 389 more people tested positive for COVID-19 with Haridwar district reporting the highest number of 178 cases followed by Udham Singh Nagar which reported 110 cases, it said.

Dehradun district reported 41 positive cases, Nainital 25, Pithoragarh 10, Tehri seven, Chamoli and Almora six each, Champawat three, Uttarkashi two and Rudraprayag one case.

With the addition of 389 the new cases, Uttarakhand's tally for infection cases rose to 10,021 out of which 6,301 patients have recovered, 39 have migrated out of the state and 134 have died.

The number of active cases presently stands at 3,547 in the state, the bulletin said.

