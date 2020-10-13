Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Five more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 197 while 71 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,331 in union territory on Tuesday.

A 96-year-old man was among the five people who died, according to a government medical bulletin. There are 1,127 active cases in the city.

A total of 109 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 12,007, the bulletin said.

A total of 89,969 samples have been taken for testing so far; of them, 76,089 tested negative while reports of 131 samples were awaited, it said.

