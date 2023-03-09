New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old man who was beaten to death was among five people murdered in separate cases across Delhi on Holi.

On Wednesday, three people were also killed in two accidents in Delhi Police's southwest and Shahdara districts.

The murders took place in the police's outer, south and west districts.

In south Delhi's Mehrauli area, a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a fight.

The police reached the spot and found Brijesh Kumar, a native of Khagriya in Bihar, dead.

A probe revealed that a person named Siddharth, who was known to Brijesh, went to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a person there.

When Siddharth returned, the person whom he had a fight with, followed him with some of his associates and engaged in a fight with Brijesh, Siddharth and another person named Shubham. The assailants hit Brijesh on his head with an iron rod during the fight.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is being suspected that the incident took place as Siddharth had patted the accused on his head.

During the investigation, five people, including three juveniles, were apprehended. The two adults have been identified as Mehrauli residents Amit (18) and Narender (18), the police said.

Sitting at the mortuary of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Brijesh's elder brother Mukesh Kumar said she used to work as a driver for a buildings material trader.

"I live in Chhattarpur and got to know about the incident around 2 pm. Manish Singh, who works at the shop with Brijesh, informed us. Brijesh is survived by his wife and two children," Mukesh said.

In the second case, a man was allegedly shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area, the police said on Thursday.

Information was received at 7.58 pm on Wednesday that five rounds were fired at house number - 30 at Baba Mahalla in Aya Nagar's Balka Chowk and one person was injured, they said.

The victim, Surender, ran a small grocery store next to his house. He was shot at in the evening. He died during treatment, the police said.

The police are investigating if the murder was the result of an old enmity.

In west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, a 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two men over sitting on a cart outside a shop.

Vikas Chandra worked as an attendant at a CNG petrol pump. Around 4 pm, Chandra went to a nearby shop to purchase some articles and sat on a cart while he waited.

Two men, Karan and Arjun, from a nearby slum area, objected to him sitting on the cart and asked Chandra to get up. When he refused, the two rained blows on him.

Chandra was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in an unconscious state and declared brought dead. Both the accused have been arrested, the police said.

Two people were allegedly stabbed to death and five injured following a quarrel in Mundka. The quarrel took place between Sonu and Abhishek, both residents of Friends Enclave, the police said.

Abhishek and his friends stabbed Sonu and also those who intervened in their fight. Abhishek was also overpowered and stabbed. Seven people injured in the fracas were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sonu and another man named Navin were declared dead.

Abhishek and another person have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital with serious injuries.

Two separate accidents on Holi also claimed the lives of three people.

Two people, including a teenager, were killed and six injured after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into two cars and three vending carts in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

Two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

In another incident, a man was killed after being crushed under the wheel of a cluster bus at Seemapuri Gol Chakkar. The victim was on his way to meet a relative on Holi.

Ramesh, a resident of Jhilmil Industrial Area, was not wearing helmet at the time of the accident.

According to data, the traffic police issued 7,643 challans on Holi.

These included 559 for drink driving, 698 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 3,410 for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 312 for driving without seatbelts, 215 for having tinted glass on their cars and 2,449 for other traffic-related violations, data showed.

