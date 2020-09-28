New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Five people were detained in connection with the burning of a tractor near India Gate in the national capital on Monday, Police said.

All five are residents of Punjab and legal action has been initiated against them, according to the police.

Earlier in the day, close to 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate and set a tractor on fire.

The workers, who were protesting reportedly against the farm bills brought by the Centre, which recently had received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck.

The people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

Protests by farmers against the three farm laws have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, and other states in the country. (ANI)

