Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 18 (PTI) Five policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were arrested in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsanwa district for their alleged involvement in cattle theft, a senior officer said on Sunday.

They were apprehended in the Adityapur police station area on Saturday, while illegally shifting five bovines from a seized truck with 32 cattle to a private vehicle, he said.

The five police personnel were suspended, North Chhotanagpur division's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Homkar told PTI.

They were escorting the truck carrying cattle to an animal shelter at Chakulia in Ghatshila sub-division of East Singhbhum district, he said.

The five have been posted at Rajrappa police station in Ramgarh district, he said.

An inquiry has been initiated in the case, the DIG said.

