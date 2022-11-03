Sangrur (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): The police recovered five smartphones from gangsters during a raid in Punjab's Sangrur jail on Thursday morning, the police said.

Five smartphones were recovered from B and C-category gangsters from the high-security zone of the jail, they added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 4: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Southern Districts on Friday.

Sim cards were installed in four smartphones, while one smartphone was without a sim card.

The police led by superintendent of police (SP) Palvinder Singh Cheema including five deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), seven SHOs and over 100 policemen today conducted the raid in the jail at around 10 am.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Accused Gaurav Laura To Appear in Class 12 Exam in Jhajjar.

The police conducted the raid for about two hours.

Further action will be taken against the gangsters after registering an FIR against them in this regard.

A probe will be conducted to ascetrain how the gangsters got the phones despite strictness in the jail and the guilty employees will not be spared at any cost, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)