Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) A five-tier security ring will be in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit here starting July 28, police said on Tuesday.

Modi will arrive here on Thursday to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad on that day and attend the Anna University convocation on July 29.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal reviewed the security arrangements and a five-tier security ring will be in place, with 22,000 police personnel on duty, including senior officials, a city police press release said.

Strict surveillance and monitoring was on at various places that the PM will be visiting, including the venues for the two events.

Lodges and hotels were being checked to monitor the possible movement of suspicious persons, it said.

Further, under Section 144 of the the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC), the police prohibited flying of objects like microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, gas-filled balloons, small-sized powered aircraft and para-jumping, on July 28 and 29, "in connection with the security measures" ahead of Modi's visit.

