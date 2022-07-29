Hyderabad, July 29 (PTI) Five workers were found dead at a work site of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme being constructed at a village in Kollapur Mandal of nagarkurnool district in Telangana, police said on Friday.

Also Read | @Indiametdept Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said the incident happened late Thursday night.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Removed From Google Play Store & Apple App Store in India.

The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead.

Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)