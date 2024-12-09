Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A five-year-old child fell into an open borewell on Monday in Papada police station area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell this afternoon, and has been trapped at a depth of about 150 feet inside, Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe, the officer said, adding that local police along with an SDRF team are working to save him.

The SDRF team is monitoring the camera inserted in the borewell to see the movement of the child, officials said.

Also Read | Rewari Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Store at Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana, Brought Under Control; None Hurt.

District Collector Devendra Kumar also reached the spot and spoke to the officials about the efforts being made to rescue the child safely. PTI SDA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)