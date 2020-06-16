Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Five-year-old Burnt to Death in Slum Fire in Punjab

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:22 PM IST
India News | Five-year-old Burnt to Death in Slum Fire in Punjab

Kharar (Punjab), Jun 16 (PTI) A five-year-old child was burnt to death as a massive fire gutted around 40 shanties in a slum in Punjab's Kharar on Tuesday, officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain said in a release that a child, named Adiya, was killed in the fire. A woman also sustained burns.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced Rs two lakh as ex-gratia for the family of the deceased and ordered the civil administration to assess the losses so as to provide relief to the affected.

Around 35-40 shanties in the slum in Teur village near Mohali were destroyed in the fire, they said.

