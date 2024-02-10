Gonda (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her schoolmates on the school's premises here during the lunch break, police said on Saturday.

The FIR in the case was registered following a complaint from the girl's family, they said and added that the accused boys -- aged 8 and 10 -- have been apprehended.

Also Read | 'Gur Ko Gobar Karna Congress Ki Mastery Hai': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slams UPA Government Decisions During White Paper Discussion.

The girl studied at a private school in a village under the Dhanepur police station. She was raped by two boys of her school on Friday during the lunch break, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal.

He said after reaching home, the girl informed her family about the incident. Members of her family then lodged a complaint with police and the FIR was registered against the two minor boys, the SP said.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: Security Heightened at Haryana Border Areas To Stop Protesting Farmers From Heading to Delhi.

The girl was sent for medical examination on Saturday, police said.

Police claimed that the accused have admitted to committing the crime after watching obscene videos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)