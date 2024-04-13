Panaji, April 13: A five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in the Vasco area of South Goa, said police on Saturday. Following the incident, police registered a case under relevant sections and rounded up 15-20 suspects who were said to be present at the site where the crime occurred.

Detailing the incident, SP South Goa, Sunita Sawant, said, "The girl's dead body has been examined by the police surgeon, and a post-mortem has been conducted. The post-mortem has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, after which she was murdered by strangling."

"We have rounded up nearly 15-20 labourers working in the building. Vasco Police has registered an offence on behalf of the state of sexual assault and murder under sections 376, 302 of the IPC, under the POCSO act, and also under the Goa Children Act."

Rape and murder is confirmed due to strangulation, she added. Further investigation is underway.

