The ceremony was graced by Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, as the Chief Guest (Photo/PRO Defence Guwahati)

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Flag Hoisting Ceremony and Inauguration of the Flag Mast at Batasia War Memorial was held on Friday in a solemn and grand tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, including the revered Gorkha Soldiers.

According to a release, the ceremony was organised by the Zila Sainik Board, Darjeeling, with support from the Indian Army. The event symbolised the nation's enduring gratitude and respect for its defenders.

The Batasia War Memorial, a site of immense historical and emotional significance, is in a region that is home to nearly 15,000 veterans. Built-in 1995, the memorial stands as a tribute to the Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. It features a beautifully landscaped circular garden with a central bronze statue of a soldier in reverence, overlooking the Darjeeling hills with the majestic Kanchenjunga range in the backdrop. The memorial is an enduring symbol of valour, duty, and remembrance.

The construction of the 72 Foot Flag Mast at this heritage site posed unique challenges due to its elevated terrain and conservation considerations, making the successful completion of this project a significant achievement.

The ceremony was graced by Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, as the Chief Guest, along with Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), TrishaktiCorps, distinguished military officials, veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), and civil dignitaries, including officials from the state government, as per the release.

According to the release, The event commenced with a Wreath-Laying Ceremony, followed by the National Flag Hoisting and the National Anthem's playing, evoking deep patriotic fervour. The Inauguration of the Flag Mast and the Unveiling of the Inaugural Stone marked a poignant moment, reinforcing the nation's respect for its brave warriors.

The event also included a felicitation ceremony for Veer Naris and Awardees, acknowledging the sacrifices made by military families.

With an overwhelming turnout of citizens, veterans, civil dignitaries, and government officials, the event was a resounding tribute to the Indian Army's selfless service, the release added. (ANI)

