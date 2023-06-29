Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) One person was killed in an accidental drowning incident in Himachal's Mandi on Thursday and Sansari-Killar-Tandi road was blocked for traffic after a flash flood occurred in Lahaul and Spiti's Udaipur, the state emergency operation centre said.

No major incidents of landslides were reported in the state, it said.

The vehicles stranded in Tindi area have been evacuated safely, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh as the local Met office has predicted a wet spell in the state till July 5.

Shimla received 51 mm of rain followed by 44 mm in Mashobra, 40.2 mm in Ghamoour, Dalhousie 30 mm, Berthin 26, Kangra 19 mm, Dharamshala 18.2 mm and Narkanda 14 mm.

The body of a woman who went missing on Tuesday following flash floods near Pandoh in Mandi district was recovered on Thursday, taking the death toll from rain-related incidents in the current monsoon season in the state to 20.

So far, the state has suffered a cumulative loss to the tune of Rs 219.54 crores in the ongoing monsoon season which started on June 24.

