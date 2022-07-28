Lahul [Himachal Pradesh], July 27 (ANI): A road has been blocked following a flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Machinery has been deployed for clearing the road, according to the officials of the State Emergency Operation Center.

According to the reports, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked.

Himachal Pradesh is facing heavy rainfalls which has caused damage on a large scale, since the beginning of the monsoon.

Earlier on July 23, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange alert' for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts. It also alerted that the rain activity in the state is to increase after July 26.

Flash floods had earlier been triggered due to heavy rains at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur. A cloud burst was also reported earlier this month in Shalkhar village and Parvati valley of Kullu district. Several people were reportedly feared to be washed away in the flash floods caused by the cloud burst in the latter incident in Choj nullah.

The incident caused considerable damage to property and infrastructure. (ANI)

