Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and property in Jammu due to flash floods.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives and properties due to the weather vagary, Abdullah said he is pained to see the havoc played by the heavy downpour and subsequent flash floods in Jammu, particularly in Bilawar, and Dayala Chuck.

"Flash floods have rolled boulders, tore out trees, destroyed buildings and bridges, inundated various areas in Jammu. I share the grief of those whose loved ones were devoured and properties destroyed due to the weather vagary.

"Farmers, I am given to know, have been the primary flood victims. The incumbent government should endeavour to get them the compensation speedily in case of crop loss through insurance," he said.

Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, expressed hope the administration will reach the affected people with a relief and rehabilitation package.

"Climate change, altered weather cycles, and transformations in the environment, are also having a big negative impact. I'm hopeful that the government will gear up to meet the emergencies in wake of such weather extremities," he said.

