New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds have wreaked havoc on flight operations in Northern India, causing delays and diversions.

Air India issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The advisory stated, "Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption."

According to airport sources, fifteen flights were diverted and several were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday due to dust storms and gusty winds. Delhi experienced dust storms on Friday evening. The change in weather impacted several parts of Delhi, including flight operations.

Social media posts highlighted the lack of communication and poor management by Air India staff, with many passengers expressing outrage over the absence of updates on flight statuses and boarding gates.

One user on X expressed outrage, stating, "Shocked by Air India staff Krishna Kant Sharma referring to passengers' valid concerns as 'Bhandara' during delayed boarding of AI 2705 (Delhi to Kolkata) on April 12, 2025. This is no way to treat paying customers. @airindia @DGCAIndia -- we deserve accountability and respect."

Another passenger highlighted the lack of updates for flight AI 2725, saying, "Flight AI2725 was supposed to fly by 8:00 am on 12th April, but still no update, either on display or by any Air India crew. What kind of service ur providing?"

Similarly, a user questioned the delay of flight AI 2651, noting, " @airindia what the hell is going on?? AI 2651 is supposed to depart at 8 am, and we're still waiting for the gate announcement. What are we supposed to do? Who'll be responsible if there's any delay?"

The situation at Terminal 3 was described as chaotic, with one user stating, "There is total chaos at Terminal 3. @airindia please at least provide update on flights. Boards are not getting updated. There is no Air India staff to help or provide any updates. @DelhiAirport @DelhiAirportGMR ."

Another added, "Chaos at Delhi Airport: Nearly all Air India flights delayed. Poor staffing, no communications, @MpRammohannaidu @MoCA_GoI." (ANI)

