New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A dust storm disrupted flight operations Friday evening at Delhi Airport, affecting passengers traveling to and from the city.

According to airport sources, from Friday evening till Saturday morning, over 50 domestic flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, around 25 flights were diverted, and seven were cancelled due to the dust storm.

