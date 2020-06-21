Indore, Jun 21 (PTI) A special flight under 'Vande Bharat' mission carrying 125 Indian medical students who were stuck in Kyrgyzstan due to lockdown in India landed at airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, an official said.

The Air India flight, which took off from Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, reached here via Delhi at 8.15 pm, said Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport Director Aryama Sanyal.

All the passengers were screened and their luggage was sanitised as per the procedure, she said.

A health department official said while 12 of the 125 students belonged to Indore, others hailed from different districts in Madhya Pradesh.

They will be quarantined in their respective districts for a period of 14 days as per the guidelines, the official said.

