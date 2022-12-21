New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday informed that flights are being diverted or are returning back to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The DIAL also informed that the visibility of the Delhi airport is normal and the flight operations are smooth.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Delhi Police Arrests Five Fraudsters for Duping More Than 500 People on Social Media.

"Due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, flights are returned back/diverted to Delhi (03 flights). Visibility of Delhi airport is normal, flight operations are smooth," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)