Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) The flood condition in Assam improved on Sunday, although five more persons died and over 22 lakh people continued to reel under the deluge across 25 districts, an official report said.

According to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), five persons, including four children, drowned at different places of Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Karimganj and Morigaon districts during the day. The total number of people losing lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has now gone up to 126.

The bulletin said over 22,21,500 people were affected due to the deluge in 2,542 villages.

