Amaravati, Jul 25 (PTI) The instant inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram in Andhra Pradesh dropped further by one lakh cusecs to 8.65 lakh cusecs on Monday as the flood level in river Godavari has been on a steady decline.

On the other side, the inflow in river Krishna too saw a fall at Srisailam reservoir to 76,294 cusecs after crossing the one lakh cusecs mark a couple of days ago, according to the state Water Resources Department data.

On Sunday night, the flood flow at Cotton Barrage dipped below the first danger level of 10 lakh cusecs to 9.65 lakh cusecs. Consequently, the warning signals were withdrawn.

The flood peaked to a maximum of 25.80 lakh cusecs on July 16, affecting more than 3.60 lakh population in six districts of AP, with Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru bearing the brunt.

The government reported four deaths in heavy rain and flood-related incidents in the affected districts over the past week.

The government had to evacuate close to two lakh persons from the affected habitations and lodge over 1.43 lakh of them in relief camps.

Life, though, has not completely returned to normal in various parts of these districts as the flood-hit residents were struggling to clean up the mess left behind by the deluge.

Meanwhile, 82,164 cusecs of water was being discharged from the Srisailam reservoir as it was filled with 197.46 tmc ft of water, which was 91.50 per cent of its capacity.

The inflow in Nagarjuna Sagar downstream was 59,444 cusecs. As Nagarjuna Sagar dam still had a flood cushion of 113.79 tmc ft, only 1,000 cusecs of water was being discharged.

