Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Officials from departments of police and excise among others will monitor whether restaurants and bars in Maharashtra's Pune district are following the guidelines issued by the state government while granting them permission to reopen with restricted capacity from October 5.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao told reporters that flying squads will be formed to inspect eateries, restaurants and bars.

"These flying squads will comprise officials from departments of the police, excise, district administration and also office bearers of hotel associations in the district," he said, adding that violators will be fined.

Restaurants, bars and eateries resumed their operations in the state with the 50 per cent capacity, after remaining shut for over six months.

