India News | FM Coverage Being Expanded Across Border Areas from Kashmir to Kutch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that special arrangements are being developed to strengthen Akashvani and Doordarshan coverage across India's border regions, from Kashmir to Kutch, with new FM transmitters and broadcasting infrastructure being set up.

Speaking to media at the Akashvani Centre in Jaipur, Vaishnaw said, "Special arrangements are being made for Akashvani and Doordarshan across all border areas, from Kashmir to Kutch. Proper FM transmitters and Doordarshan centres are being set up."

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Vaishnaw also virtually inaugurated a 20-kW FM transmitter at Ramgarh, Rajasthan, during the programme held at Akashvani premises in Jaipur.

Highlighting the launch of the FM transmitter, he said, "Today, a new 20-kilowatt FM transmitter was launched in Jaisalmer, which will cover not only the district but also surrounding regions -- about an 80 km radius and nearly 20,000 square kilometres. This is a significant step forward."

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Earlier, while addressing the programme, Vaishnaw said that extensive redevelopment work is underway across 85 railway stations in Rajasthan with an investment of around Rs 4,600 crore, aimed at strengthening modern rail infrastructure in the state.

"Across the state, work is underway at 85 stations with an investment of about Rs 4,600 crore to lay a new foundation for the future," he said.

He added that work has already been completed at some stations, while several others are nearing completion.

"Work has been fully completed at 15 stations and nearly finished at 23 more, though officially counted only when 100% complete. Stations include Barmer, Bundi, Dausa, Deshnok, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Gangapur City, Gogamedhi, Govindgarh, Rajgarh, Khairthal, Jaisalmer, Mandalgarh, Mandawar, Mahwa, Road, and Somesar. Around 80% of the work is complete," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the development of logistics infrastructure alongside passenger facilities.

"Alongside this, multimodal cargo terminals branded as Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are being developed from an industry perspective," he added.

The inaugural event was attended by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Prasar Bharati Chairman Prasoon Joshi, and Akashvani Director General Rajeev Kumar Jain, along with senior officials. (ANI)

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