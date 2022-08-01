New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on price rise was nothing but a "zero" and expectedly, a denial that a problem exists.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Centre had agreed to hold the debate on price rise only after pressure from the Opposition.

"After two weeks of obstinacy and cussedness, and because of sustained Opposition pressure, Modi Sarkar agreed to debate price rise in LS today.

"FM's reply was as expected a denial that a problem exists. Households across the country will disagree with her. Tomorrow debate in Rajya Sabha," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

Congress's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted: "No economic solutions from FM...she still lives in her spokesperson role.... Price hike reply a zero."

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi tweeted: "30 minutes into the reply of the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, we have heard nothing but self-praise and self-adulation. At a time of back-breaking inflation and record price rise, such speeches are vulgar and the epitome of Marie Antoinette 'let them eat cake'."

Members in the Lok Sabha participated in the debate on price rise while the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the issue on Tuesday.

