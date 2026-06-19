India News | FM Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 1,246 Crore Development Projects in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,246 crore in Meghalaya under Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the presence of the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, along with senior members of the State Cabinet, officials, development partners, and stakeholders.

The projects span key sectors including road connectivity, logistics, tourism infrastructure, education, and livelihood development, and are expected to significantly strengthen economic linkages and improve the quality of life across the state.

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Addressing the gathering, the Union Finance Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Northeast in India's growth trajectory and stated, "The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India's development story. It is being regarded as central to India's growth, connectivity, and future prosperity."

Emphasising the region's inherent strengths, she noted that the challenge lies not in the lack of potential but in "converting this potential into prosperity through better connectivity, infrastructure, and targeted interventions."

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She further underlined the importance of externally aided projects in achieving this goal, stating that such initiatives bring "not only financing, but also global expertise, best practices, and innovative models that help connect local strengths to global opportunities."

Referring to the projects launched in Meghalaya, she said they are designed to "transform natural advantages into jobs, income, and long-term economic growth."

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated the transformative role of externally aided projects in Meghalaya's development and clarified misconceptions regarding their financing structure.

He stated, "Externally aided projects are among the most effective ways to fund large-scale infrastructure and socio-economic initiatives. Nearly 90 per cent of the loan component for such projects in the Northeast is borne by the Government of India, making them highly viable and beneficial for states like ours."

Highlighting the scale of ongoing initiatives, he noted that Meghalaya is currently implementing externally aided projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore across sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, power, environmental conservation, and human development. He added that "the true measure of development is the impact it creates at the grassroots level, and today we are seeing thousands of beneficiaries whose lives are being transformed through these initiatives."

CM Sangma also expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for extending special support to Meghalaya, particularly in approving the Meghalaya Logistics and Connectivity Improvement Project beyond the prescribed ceiling.

He remarked, "This support reflects the trust and commitment of the Government of India towards the development of Meghalaya and the Northeast."

Both leaders emphasised the need to strengthen implementation mechanisms, enhance private sector participation, improve digital connectivity, and ensure convergence across projects to maximise outcomes.

The Union Finance Minister observed that while infrastructure forms the backbone of growth, "we must ensure that its benefits reach every farmer, entrepreneur, and young person in the region."

Reaffirming the broader vision for the region, she stated, "India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be complete without a developed, connected, and prosperous Northeast."

The release further stated that the Chief Minister highlighted Meghalaya's recent growth trajectory, noting that the state is among the fastest-growing economies in the country, with sustained high growth rates in recent years. He emphasised that the state's development approach is focused not merely on economic indicators, but on improving livelihoods, strengthening communities, and building long-term resilience.

The programme also marked the inauguration and foundation laying of key road corridors and tourism infrastructure projects, which are expected to boost connectivity, promote eco-tourism, and generate employment opportunities across the region.

The event reflects the continued partnership between the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya in advancing inclusive, sustainable, and high-impact development across the Northeast region.

Amongst those present were Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, and Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Minister Sanbor Shullai. (ANI)

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