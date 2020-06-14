India News | Fmr Puducherry LG Didn't Get Proper Treatment in Hry Govt Hospital: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that former Lt Governor of Puducherry Chandrawati did not get proper treatment as per protocol when she went to PGIMS, Rohtak after suffering a fracture.

Hooda termed it as "unfortunate". "Chandrawati ji, the first woman MP from Haryana and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, should have got proper treatment as per established protocol," he said.

"She was not even given a room in PGI Rohtak and was forced to get her treatment in a private hospital. This is not the first time it has happened, and similar treatment was given to former chief minister Master Hukam Singh by the hospital in 2015," Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said in a statement here.

Chandrawati's family, however, said they did not have any complaint against the hospital authorities as the shortage of rooms was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hooda said if 92-year-old Chandrawati's treatment could not be made available at PGIMS Rohtak, the government should have arranged for the same at another state-run health facility. "But they did not do so".

"Such disrespect to a senior woman leader is extremely unfortunate," the senior Congress leader said.

Chandrawati's grandson Jagjit had told reporters in Rohtak earlier that she was brought to Rohtak PGIMS from her Charkhi Dadri residence on Friday night after she fractured her hip. They were told that no suitable room was available as they had been earmarked as an isolation-cum-quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

However, Jagjit said they had no complaint against the government hospital authorities as the shortage of rooms was due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandrawati, a former Janta Party leader, became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart, Chaudhary Bansi Lal, from the Bhiwani constituency.

She later joined the Congress and also served as the Governor of Puducherry in 1990. PTI SUN VSD

