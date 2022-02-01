New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on Tuesday and said the economy is doing very well as the Finance Minister informed the last month's GST collection is a record Rs 1.49 lakh crores.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "One point to note is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that last month's GST collection is a record Rs 1.49 lakh crores. So, the economy is doing very well."

"I think the focus is on infrastructure growth. I am very encouraged by the announcements," he added.

Highlighting the announcement related to PM Awas Yojana, he said, "As far as my Ministry is concerned, the announcement related to the PM Awas Yojana - 80 lakh homes will be completed under that and Rs 48,000 crores have been set aside for it."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

She also announced the completion of 80 lakh houses for identified eligible beneficiaries under Prime Minister Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas in the year 2022-23.

"In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, both rural and urban and Rs 48,000 crore is allocated for this purpose," the Finance Minister said. (ANI)

