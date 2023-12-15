New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Several parts of north and northeast India experienced fog on Friday morning, affecting visibility and disrupting normal life.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab. While isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura witnessed shallow to moderate fog at 0530 hours on Friday.

"Fog Observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, December 15): Very dense fog observed at isolated pockets over Punjab shallow to moderate fog observed in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura," IMD said in a post on 'X'.

This morning, as Amritsar was blanketed in dense fog, people sought warmth from bonfires due to the persisting coldwave conditions.

The visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST was less than or equal to 500 metres in many places. Amritsar in Punjab reported zero visibility, while Patiala had 500 metres of visibility. In Uttar Pradesh's Ghoorpur, visibility was recorded at 200 metres, while Lucknow and Varanasi had 500 metres of visibility each. Purnea in Bihar and Guwahati in Assam and Meghalaya also reported 200 metres of visibility, while Kailashahar in Tripura had 500 metres of visibility.

