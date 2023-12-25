Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 25 (ANI): As the temperature dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius in Punjab's Bathinda on Monday, a dense layer of fog has engulfed the city, causing inconveninance for commuters.

Dense fog gripped most parts of Bathinda on Monday morning, reducing visibility on roads and posing a challenge for commuters.

Commuters complained that, along with the cold, the risk of accidents has increased in the city due to thick fog.

"Low visibility on roads has become a problem for bikers as well as pedestrians, increasing the chances of accidents," Ishmeet Singh, a resident, said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Bathinda on Monday was 6.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted the presence of dense fog in Bathinda for the next two days.

The cold wave has tightened its grip in north India with the national capital recording a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility due to the presence of thick fog.

The inclement weather conditions led to diversions of flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Several airlines issued advisory warning passengers of disruptions in the arrival and departure timings.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," Spiecejet posted on X.

Other parts of North India also witnessed a dip in temperature with Haryana recording a minimum temperature of 15.5°celsius, while it remained at 15.5 degree Celsius in Uttar Pradesh and 21 degree Celsius in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

