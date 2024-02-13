New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Shallow fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets of the National Capital on Tuesday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has also predicted light rain or drizzle in the national capital for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The visibility in the Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi was recorded at 500 meters at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

The visibility in the Palam area dropped to 150 meters at 6:30. It had further dropped to 50 meters at 7:00 am.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.02.2024): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam," IMD said in an early morning tweet.

As per the IDM, the minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 24 degrees Celsius today.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of 13.02.2024) (

