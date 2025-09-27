Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): A performance was held by folk artists in Odisha's Jharsuguda ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The PM, during his visit, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore.

Additionally, he will also address a public gathering.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4 G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1971769594697199730

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Will be in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to inaugurate developmental works worth over Rs. 50,000 crore. In a historic feat, over 97,500 telecom towers across India would be commissioned. These have been built using local technologies and will boost connectivity in remote areas, border areas and those affected by Maoism."

Additionally, other projects being launched or the foundation stones being laid pertain to rail connectivity, expansion of IIT infrastructure,and skill development centres.

The works are in line with the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat for the poor and downtrodden to get access to all-around development.

These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.

Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha will also receive a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. He will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.(ANI)

