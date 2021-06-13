Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Raising concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New Delhi and neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday cautioned people, particularly the residents of state's Bastar division, to remain vigilant and follow COVID-ppropriate behaviour, officials said.

Baghel said that after the unlocking of the lockdown in New Delhi, the case positivity rate has once again increased by 0.5 per cent there, while similar reports of a spike in infections are being received from Maharashtra's districts which share borders with districts of Bastar division, a statement issued by the government said.

"The status of pandemic in Chhattisgarh is quite better. The positivity rate has reached below 2 per cent and the death rate has also declined. The recovery rate has increased," the chief minister said.

During the second wave of coronavirus, many people have lost their near and dear ones. We are toiling hard to bring the economy back on track. The pace of development has once again picked up in the state. We have to stop further spread of the infection at any cost. Everyone needs to continuously follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour”.

There is a need to be more vigilant in those districts located on inter-state borders, he added.

He further urged that all the eligible people for vaccination should ensure to get vaccinated because it is one of the strongest methods to remain safe during the pandemic.

People should not fall to any kind of rumours or misleading information related to vaccines, he added.

