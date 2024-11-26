New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged members to follow the tradition of constructive and dignified debates set by the Constituent Assembly while deliberating upon the Constitution that was adopted 75 years ago.

Addressing an event to kick-start year-long celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Birla said the Constituent Assembly had worked hard for nearly three years to weave together the geographic and social diversity of the country in the Constitution.

"These traditions of constructive and dignified debates should be implemented by our respective Houses as well," he said.

Birla said the Constituent Assembly has seen members sharing views with dignity and tradition of such discourse should continue.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla, Leader of Rajya Sabha J P Nadda, Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (RS) and Rahul Gandhi (LS), Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present on the dais.

A commemorative coin and stamp were also released on the occasion.

Books titled 'Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse', 'Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey' and a booklet dedicated to the art of the Constitution were also released by the dignitaries.

The President also unveiled the translated versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.PTI UZM

