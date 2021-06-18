New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday urged the public and motorists to observe traffic instructions while visiting Chandni Chowk to avoid any inconvenience as the road has now being notified as ''non-motorised'' zone.

According to a gazette notification released on June 14, no motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.

However, the restrictions shall not be applicable in the case of emergencies, it said, adding that fire tenders, ambulances, hearse vans and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorised transport, among others, will be allowed to ply on the roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory, said these restrictions shall not apply to HC Sen Marg up to Jubli Cinema Cut (opposite Gandhi Maidan Parking); Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Rai Kedarnath Marg (Town Hall entry road); Kachha Bagh Road, including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and Ramjas Senior Secondary School No 3, up to main Chandni Chowk Road; Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg (Town Hall exit road) and road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road (behind Dangal Maidan parking).

Other roads where the restrictions will not apply are Netaji Subhash Marg; Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing; Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk; Lal Kuan Road up to T-Point Katra Bariyan Road; and Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Central Range) Vikram Singh said, "Visitors are advised to use public service transport or Metro for visiting Chandni Chowk to avoid inconvenience.”

“Non-compliance of notification is liable for penal action under MV Act. General public and motorists are advised to observe traffic instructions and plan their movement accordingly,” he said.

According to the police advisory, parking facilities are available at Parade Ground on Netaji Subhash Marg, ASI parking on Nishad Raj Marg, Tikona Park parking at Red Fort and Dangal Maidan Parking on SPM Marg.

The 1.3-km stretch has been under redevelopment from December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020. It, however, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

