Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Monday, the water level of River Alaknanda swelled up significantly as the state is battered with torrential rains and the release of water from barrages resulting in floods.

The water level of Alaknanda, a major tributary of Ganga had raised significantly after water was released from the Srinagar Dam in Pauri Garhwal district of the state.

The water level rose significantly after the release of 3,000 cusecs of water from the Srinagar Dam on the Alaknanda River. The release of water will also lead up to a rise in the water level of Ganga in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

While in a different incident following rains, Yamunotri NH- 94 got blocked after debris came on the road following a landslide near Ranachatt in the Uttarkashi district of the hill state.

As per the officials, efforts are underway for making the road clear for vehicular movement and it will take approximately 1 hour.

Earlier in the day following continuous rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand the Met Department issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas, an official statement said.

"Due to continuous rain/heavy rain in Koti, Mussoorie Tehsil/Block in Dehradun and Laksar Block/Tehsil in Haridwar districts, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas are likely to occur. People are advised to remain alert," the statement read. (ANI)

