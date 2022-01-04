Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) Two criminals, including one who also worked as a food delivery executive for an app-based company, were arrested following gunfights with the police in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The first incident took place in Sector 168 of Noida on Monday night when a local police team had set up a checkpoint and intercepted two suspicious looking men who were on a motorcycle, Additional Deputy Commisioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"They were gestured to stop for inquiry but instead they opened fire on police party and fled the spot. The police party chased them and a gunfight ensued in which one got injured in retaliatory firing while the other managed to escape," Singh said.

"The injured was taken to a hospital for treatment and came to light that he had a Rs 10,000 reward on his arrest. More importantly, it came to light that he worked as a delivery boy for Swiggy. We will soon be contacting Swiggy also over the incident," the officer said.

The other gunfight took place in Ecotech 3 area of Central Noida on Tuesday morning, in which one criminal was arrested after he suffered injuries in the encounter with the police, officials said.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Elamaran G said the local police were on a routine check when they stopped a suspicious-looking duo on motorcycle for inquiry.

“However, the duo opened fire at the police party and tried to escape. One of them got injured in cross firing and was held while the other fled the spot. He has been identified as Bhoora, a native of Bulandshahr, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest," Elamaran said.

The police said they have seized the firearms in the two incidents and impounded the motorcycles, while searches were underway for the criminals' partners who had managed to escape from the spots.

