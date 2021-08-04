Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) A food stall owner who had allegedly attacked an on-duty policeman during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida was arrested after he sustained injuries in a gunfight with the police within 24 hours of the attack, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused had attacked a head constable with a sharp object following an altercation with him and the Noida Authority officials who were carrying out the drive against encroachment in Sector 125, near the Amity University, on Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said an argument broke out between the officials and some fast food stall owners.

"The local police were alerted and a PCR team reached the spot. However, the argument intensified and one of the food stall owners hit Head Constable Anwar Abbas Zaidi with a sharp object," the DCP said.

"The constable, who was trying to save the officials from the attack, got hit on his head and hand. He was admitted to a hospital, while the accused fled the spot after the incident," he added.

The Sector 39 police station took up the matter and the accused, identified as Suneel alias Prince, was tracked down and intercepted from a spot near Sector 94 on Wednesday, the officer said.

"The accused was carrying a firearm. He opened fire at the police team that had gone to arrest him. However, he got injured in the counter-firing by the police team. He got hit on his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment," the DCP said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 333 (causing hurt to a public servant to deter him from carrying out their duty) and 307 (attempt to murder), he added.

